Tawel Fan families 'devastated'

Families of dementia patients on a scandal-hit mental health ward are "devastated" by the findings of a new inquiry.

A new report said there was no institutional abuse at the Tawel Fan unit at Glan Clwyd Hospital, Denbighshire - but accepted there were failings.

An earlier probe claimed patients had been kept like "animals" before it closed in 2013.

Families said the latest report was a "cover-up".

The Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has accepted the report, by the Health and Care Advisory Service (Hascas).

But families attending a briefing on Thursday have dismissed the investigation as a "whitewash".