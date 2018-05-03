'Improvements needed after Tawel Fan'

Video

Relatives of former patients at the scandal-hit dementia ward have said they are "devastated" after an inquiry rejected claims of wide-spread abuse there.

A new report said there was no institutional abuse at the Tawel Fan unit at Glan Clwyd Hospital - but accepted there were failings.

An earlier probe claimed patients had been kept like "animals" before it closed in 2013.

The health board has accepted the report.

Heath Secretary Vaughan Gething said the Welsh government would work with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health board to improve older people's mental health services in north Wales.