Plans to cut the use of disposable plastic products in Wales are to be set out by the Welsh Government.

They will include working with other parts of the UK on a deposit return scheme (DRS) for drinks containers.

Access to drinking water in public places will also be increased, with a £15m fund for local councils to improve collection of plastic waste.

Children in Rhiwbina, Cardiff, have been involved in a project looking at the plastics in their food packaging.