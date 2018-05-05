'I drank 3.5 litres of whisky a week'

Media player
'I was drinking 3.5 litres of whisky a week'
A recovering alcoholic has urged other dependent drinkers over the age of 40 to tackle the stigma and get help to avoid developing serious health issues.
Angie, 61, from Rhydyfelin, Rhondda Cynon Taff, was alcohol dependent for 10 years after having to give up work.
A year after seeking help she now works with others to rebuild their lives.
05 May 2018
