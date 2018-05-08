Video

A new group for women's health in Wales is to be set up and £1m a year allocated to areas needing urgent attention.

The announcement by Health Secretary Vaughan Gething follows an expert report into the use of vaginal mesh which has caused painful and debilitating complications for some patients.

The new group, led by Tracy Myhill, chief executive of Abertawe Bro Morgannwg health board, will implement the review recommendations after the experts said the mesh should only be used as a "last resort".

Karen Preater, a member of the Welsh Mesh Survivors group, says the move does not go far enough and she has called for a public inquiry.