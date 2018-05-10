Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wales and dolphins! Pod spotted off Llyn Peninsula
This pod of dolphins was spotted swimming off the Welsh coast.
Andy Huddlestone used his drone to capture this lovely video off the Llyn Peninsula near Abersoch.
10 May 2018
