Cancer improvements offer NHS lessons

Cancer waiting times improvements 'offer wider NHS lessons'
Wales is the only UK nation to have seen an improvement in its cancer waiting times over the past five years.
Analysis by the BBC shows 87.3% of patients were seen within two months in 2017-18.
This is an improvement from 85.8% in 2012-13. However, it is still below the target of 95%.
NHS England has a target of 85% but only 82.4% of people were seen within 61 days.
Health Secretary Vaughan Gething said one of the reasons for improvements in Wales was how cancer specialists across the country had worked well together.
-
10 May 2018