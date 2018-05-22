'No excess profits' for Wales rail firm

Video

The new Wales rail franchise holder will be held to account on issues like punctuality, cleanliness and service quality - or they will not get paid.

The head of Transport for Wales (TfW) said the contract includes key elements of service provision not included before.

The winner - also new South Wales Metro operator - is expected to be unveiled in the next 24 hours.

TfW chief executive James Price said there would be a cap on excess profits.