Spending on circuit plan 'not justified'

Public spending on Circuit of Wales plan 'not justified'
Government officials made "inexplicable decisions" about the spending of public money on the ill-fated Circuit of Wales project, assembly members have said.
They found no evidence that ministers had approved the purchase of a motorcycle firm in England with funds earmarked for the Ebbw Vale race track.
Public accounts committee chairman Nick Ramsay said the public were "misled" and wants spending controls tightened.
22 May 2018
