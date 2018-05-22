Going undercover to expose badger baiters

Media player
Going undercover to expose badger-baiting gangs in Wales
An investigation by BBC Wales Investigates has exposed a secretive network of illegal hunters in south Wales.
The programme team went undercover to expose badger-baiting gangs as part of a six-month investigation.
This is part of a programme which can be viewed here and read here.
22 May 2018
