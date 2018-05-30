Rave 'ruined bank holiday weekend'

Video

Residents of a Carmarthenshire village say their bank holiday weekend was ruined by an illegal rave.

The unlicensed music event started in Brechfa on Friday evening and continued through to Monday.

Broken bottles, gas canisters and human excrement were left on the site, after a reported crowd of 1,000 people descended on the area.

Bed and Breakfast owner Steve Bradney said residents had to stay in doors on one of the hottest days of the year.