Boy, 12, helps father fight depression

Boy, 12, helps father fight anxiety and depression
Stuart Gumm had a serious mental breakdown about four years ago.
Diagnosed with anxiety and depression, he often suffers panic attacks, no longer drives, and rarely leaves the house.
The 52-year-old from Talywain near Pontypool, in Torfaen, said the care provided by his 12-year-old son Carwyn has saved his life.
31 May 2018
