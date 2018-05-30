Mystery fly infestation plagues Llanelli

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Llanelli fly infestation mystery angers residents
Hundreds of flies have invaded people's homes, disrupting their lives.
Carmarthenshire council said health officials are trying to work out why there is such an issue.
Rachel Dyer, who lives in the area, said the infestation is affecting people's health.
-
30 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window