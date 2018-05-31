Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Thundery showers could cause flooding'
Torrential rain has been forecast for Wales, prompting the Met Office to issue a yellow warning.
As well as the rain, lightning, hail and strong winds are also predicted.
The weather warning covers most of Wales and is in place between 11:00 and 23:59 BST on Thursday.
BBC weather presenter Behnaz Akhgar said: "Some of the showers could be heavy and thundery with the potential for localised flooding."
