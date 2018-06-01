'I feel like a fraud being at Hay'

Video

Gavin and Stacey actress Ruth Jones has said she "feels like a fraud" being at the Hay Festival.

Her novel Never Greener is about a woman trying to rekindle a relationship years after it ended.

It has attracted good reviews and appeared at number one on the The Sunday Times bestseller list.

The actress who also starred in Stella was speaking at the Hay Festival where she admitted the success of her novel had taken her by surprise.