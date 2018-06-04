Dolphin surprise for RNLI lifeboat crew

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dolphin surprise for Barmouth RNLI lifeboat crew
An RNLI crew in Barmouth were in for a treat when they encountered a group of dolphins as they returned from a call out.
-
04 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window