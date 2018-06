Video

The new operators of Wales and Borders rail services have unveiled their plans, promising to spend £800m on new trains and to increase capacity by two thirds.

KeolisAmey, who won the £5bn bid last month, says 95% of journeys will be on the new trains within five years.

It also announced four new Cardiff light rail stations as part of the South Wales Metro.

So what will the new train services in Wales be like where you live?