Fly problem 'disgusting and dirty'

Fly plague 'disgusting and dirty' say Llanelli residents
Angry residents in a Carmarthenshire town are demanding swift action to tackle swarms of flies.
Homes in Llanelli have been plagued by the insects - with no explanation for the infestations.
More than 150 residents have attended a public meeting demanding more action.
Carmarthenshire council said it had laid on additional resources to tackle the issue.
05 Jun 2018
