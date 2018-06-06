'Court made me feel more vulnerable'

Video

Victims of domestic abuse are calling for a radical overhaul of family courts, claiming intimidation and abuse continue during proceedings.

The UK government has recently consulted on a new domestic abuse bill, which would ban abusers cross-examining their victims in family courts.

But Plaid Cymru MP Liz Saville-Roberts urged ministers to speed up changes.

One victim - Jane - speaks of her ordeal at the hands of her abuser and how the family court made her feel more vulnerable.

