Thirsty walkers' joy at free water app

Walkers on the Wales Coastal Path have welcomed a free water scheme to cut plastic waste as "superb".

The 870-mile route has been chosen for the first stage in a drive to make Wales a "refill nation".

Towns, villages and traders will be urged to join in, with refill points identified by stickers and an app.

Hikers on the path told BBC Wales the refill scheme was a "great" idea.

One walker said in recent hot weather she had to "ration" her water and head home as there was nowhere to fill up her bottle, or get fresh water for her dog.