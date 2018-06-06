Police in 24-hour rooftop stand-off

Media player
Tredegar police rooftop stand-off lasts more than 24 hours
A man, believed to have a machete, has been involved in a rooftop stand-off with police for more than 24 hours.
Armed police were called to Tredegar, Blaenau Gwent, at 08:45 BST on Tuesday and were still there on Wednesday afternoon.
06 Jun 2018
