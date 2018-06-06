'What's a Tardis...a pig?'
Video

'Doodle is a dog': Welsh children on what words mean to them

Two girls have been discussing what words commonly found in Welsh short stories mean to them.

Lucy and Sophie were speaking after a BBC Radio 2 competition found Welsh children favoured words such as Tigers, trespassers and anacondas.

  • 06 Jun 2018
