Lamb 'is better' in Wales, say shoppers
Shoppers in Wales have said lamb "is better" coming from home than being shipped from New Zealand.

With Brexit approaching the consumers said it was important the UK government backed Welsh farmers.

However, there are concerns over increasing prices.

  • 06 Jun 2018
