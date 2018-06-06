Is Brexit a concern for sheep farmers?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Is Brexit a concern for Welsh sheep farmers?

Welsh sheep farmers have been discussing what kind of impact Brexit will have on the industry.

Currently, the industry is thriving thanks to a drop in the pound, but experts also warned it could be "a bit of a honeymoon period".

Wales Live is on at 22:30 BST on Wednesday on BBC One Wales.

  • 06 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Lamb 'is better' in Wales, say shoppers