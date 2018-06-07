Got your goat? Shenkin explores Cardiff
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Royal Welsh regiment's goat Shenkin explores Cardiff

The Royal Welsh regiment's new mascot Shenkin IV spent the day exploring Cardiff before starting his new role.

The goat was exploring the city centre in order to get used to crowds and people.

Shenkin IV is due to begin his official duties later this month.

  • 07 Jun 2018
Go to next video: A wild goat chase for new Army recruit