The 31 million single-use cups destined for landfill
More than 31 million disposable cups were bought by Welsh health boards in the past five years, new figures show.
Keep Wales Tidy said the figures were "astonishing" and the use of the cups should be cut.
Health boards said they were working on reducing disposable cup use or to make cups more easily recyclable.
08 Jun 2018
