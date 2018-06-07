How the crash which killed mum unfolded
Dash cam captures moments before mum's M4 crash death

This is how the car crash that killed mother-to-be Rebecca Evans on the M4 in 2016 unfolded.

The 27-year-old died after her car was hit by Craig Scott in the crash near Port Talbot.

Her two-year-old son Cian survived the crash but was seriously injured.

