More than 36 million disposable cups were bought by Welsh health boards in the last five years, new figures show.

One health board made up more than half of that figure - buying 18.5 million cups since April 2013 which equates to more than 10,000 cups every day.

Keep Wales Tidy said the figures were "astonishing" and the use of the cups should be cut.

Health boards said they were working on reducing disposable cup use or to make cups more easily recyclable.