Community 'devastated' by child's death

A community is in shock after the sudden death of a young child, a local councillor has said.

The girl, named locally as Amelia Harris, was found dead at a property in Trealaw, in Rhondda Cynon Taff on Friday night.

A 37-year-old has been arrested and is in police custody.

Councillor for Tonypandy ward, Gareth Wyn Hughes said: "Trealaw is a close-knit, friendly community, so to wake-up to such devastating news this morning was just shocking."