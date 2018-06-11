'Plane's engine stopped' - eyewitness

Video
Eyewitness describes moment Monmouthshire crash plane's engine fell silent
An eyewitness has spoken of the moment she saw a light aircraft shortly before it plummeted to the ground - killing two people.
Fire crews, two ambulances, and a specialist rescue team were sent to the area near Raglan, Monmoutshire, at 11:15 BST on Sunday.
Local resident Jan Cooke was in her garden when she saw the small plane go overhead
She said: "We saw a light aircraft come over, which is normal round here.
"It was sort of a glider-type aircraft. The engine was very quiet and slow, and then the next thing we knew the engine stopped (then)...it sort of disappeared."
