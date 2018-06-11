'I didn’t want to go into hospital'

Video

Patients should only go to hospital when it is "essential" and more care should be provided in communities or at home, the Welsh Government has said.

It is part of a new strategy to reduce pressure on the NHS, backed by a £100m fund to support the best ideas.

Ministers expect progress within three years but opponents claimed it lacked concrete proposals or tangible targets.

Marilyn Benjamin, 74, fell and broke her ankle in her garden in Ynysybwl, Rhondda Cynon Taff, but after a plate was fitted she was allowed home from hospital because a proper care package was in place.