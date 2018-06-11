Smoke billows from house after 'explosion'
Video

Smoke billows from Llanbradach house after 'explosion'

Emergency services have been called to a house fire following reports of an explosion.

Crews from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service are at Dan-Y-Darren in Llanbradach, Caerphilly county.

They have not confirmed the nature of the incident or any details, but neighbours have reported hearing "two or three very large explosions".

