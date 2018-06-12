Families call for FGM rule change

Video

Women from Wales' Somali community have called for changes to female genital mutilation rules amid "persecution" from officials.

Campaigners said FGM no longer happens in Wales, but claim health workers continue to accuse innocent families.

Health workers are obliged to report children they think are at risk to social services and report any FGM evidence to police.

One Somali family were shocked to be falsely accused of subjecting their daughter to FGM by hospital doctors.

The Welsh Government insists the mandatory questions are "sensitive to culture, race and religion".