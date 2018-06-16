How to avoid a horsefly's bite
Horsefly season: How to avoid being bitten

It is horsefly season, which means walkers, runners and all those enjoying the countryside should watch out for bites.

Here is everything you need to know from Dr Tim Cockerill, senior lecturer at the University of South Wales.

