Church from 1880s destroyed by blaze

A huge fire that gutted a 130-year-old church is still smouldering, a day after the blaze started.
The Grade-II listed Bethel Community Church on Stow Hill in Newport has been destroyed after a fire spread from a neighbouring derelict nightclub.
16 Jun 2018
