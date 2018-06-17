Church fire: 'We'll rise up from this'

Video

The congregation of a church destroyed by fire held a service in a neighbouring car park as a probe continues into the cause of the blaze.

The 130-year-old Bethel Community Church in Stow Hill, Newport, was gutted after the fire spread from a derelict nightclub next door on Friday.

About 95 firefighters fought the blaze at its height. Two people have since been arrested on suspicion of arson.

The mayor of Newport was among the 250 people who gathered for Sunday's service.

Pastor Karen Cleverly said the congregation was strong and would rise up again.