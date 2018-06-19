'Series of failings' over baby death

Video

A health board has been criticised after a couple were told their new baby was stillborn before he died in their arms 30 minutes later.

Ellie and Chris James, of Haverfordwest, went through the trauma at Glangwili Hospital in May 2016.

Ombudsman for Wales Nick Bennett said they had been through a "heart-breaking experience" and Hywel Dda health board has agreed to apologise.