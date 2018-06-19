'Those words will haunt us forever'

Video

Parents whose baby died in their arms have told of how the doctor's words will "haunt them forever".

Ellie and Chris James, of Haverfordwest, said they were told their son was stillborn in May 2016.

But Callum, born at Glangwili hospital, Carmarthen, was still alive and died in their arms.

Mrs James, from Haverfordwest, said: "At 35 minutes, the doctor turned to us and said 'I'm sorry, there's nothing more we can do'.

"And I think those words are going to haunt us forever."

The Ombudsman said they had been through a "heart-breaking experience". Hywel Dda health board has apologised.