Wild horses brought in to tame habitat

A herd of wild horses has been brought in to help restore moorland habitat to its natural state.

The Konik horses have moved on to Bwlch Corog, near Machynlleth, Powys, to graze on grasses to prevent species like heather from growing.

Simon Ayres, from Cambrian Wildwood, said restoring the natural habitat includes creating heath and moorland sites.

The horses thrive on moorland and eat purple moor grass, unlike native sheep or cattle, allowing other vegetation like heather and bilberry to grow.