Mums' questions over childcare scheme

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mums ask questions over free childcare scheme
A scheme offering free childcare is messy, confusing and unworkable for working parents, according to some mothers who would like to use it.
By September 2020, all working parents of three and four-year-olds in Wales will be entitled to 20 hours free childcare a week on top of the existing 10 hours early education provision.
These mothers have some questions to ask.
-
23 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window