Mums' questions over childcare scheme
A scheme offering free childcare is messy, confusing and unworkable for working parents, according to some mothers who would like to use it.

By September 2020, all working parents of three and four-year-olds in Wales will be entitled to 20 hours free childcare a week on top of the existing 10 hours early education provision.

These mothers have some questions to ask.

  • 23 Jun 2018