Teenage flicks for wheely ace 14-year-old
Video

Lily Rice is a 14-year-old wheelchair motocross athlete - and she has mastered some amazing tricks.

Lily, from Tenby, has a condition called hereditary spastic paraplegia, which causes rigidity and tightness in the muscles of the lower body.

She's a European runner-up - and now she's helping design chairs for other extreme athletes.

  • 22 Jun 2018