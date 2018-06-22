Video

It would be an "absolute disaster" for a Flintshire community if Airbus UK closed its factory, according to local people.

The European planemaker employs more than 6,000 people at its wings factory at Broughton as well as about 400 people at its base in Newport.

However, it has said it could pull out if the UK does not secure a Brexit deal.

People in Broughton expressed their concerns about the effect that could have on the community, jobs and house prices, saying it would be "disastrous".