'Hugely ambitious' rail test centre

Economy Secretary Ken Skates says a £100m test centre for new trains and rail technology is "hugely ambitious".

The complex - to work on next generation train technology - is at an early stage but it could be built on the site of mothballed opencast mine in Neath Port Talbot.

Mr Skates said he wants Wales to become a "major hub" for the UK and European rail industry.

It comes after KeolisAmey won the deal to run Wales and Border rail services and to develop the South Wales Metro.