Video

Residents of a Powys town had a teddy bear's picnic in order to save a statue of a bear.

The wooden sculpture has stood about a mile outside of Llanwrtyd Wells for more than 15 years, but officials have said it must be moved as it causes a road hazard.

One resident said the statue was the "figurehead to the gateway to the crazy town", which also hosts an annual bog snorkelling event.