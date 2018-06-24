No Welsh unit 'detrimental' to new mums

Perinatal mental health: No specialist unit 'detrimental' to new mums
New mothers who need psychiatric care are travelling up to 10 hours to be hospitalised in England because there is no suitable facility in Wales, the author of a new report has said.
Plans for a specialist unit have been under consideration since July 2017 but no decision has been made.
NSPCC Cymru's Dr Sarah Witcombe-Hayes, who led the research, said a Welsh facility was essential.
The Welsh Government said it was exploring options for the service.
-
24 Jun 2018