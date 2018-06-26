Mirage-like dust devil swirls in heat

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mirage-like dust devil swirls in Llandrindod Wells heat
It looks like a mirage in the heat.
But this strange weather phenomenon was spotted in Llandrindod Wells, in Powys on Tuesday.
The 'dust devil' was caused by air getting heated by warm ground, meaning it becomes more buoyant, causing it to rise, swirling into the air.
It was spotted as temperatures soared across Wales.
-
26 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-44617925/mirage-like-dust-devil-swirls-in-llandrindod-wells-heatRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window