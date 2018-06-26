'Taxpayer loans kept lagoon firm afloat'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tidal lagoon: 'Welsh government loans kept firm afloat'
Companies behind the rejected Swansea Bay Tidal lagoon project received loans worth £2.5m from the Welsh government.
Now there are questions as to whether it can be recovered after the scheme was thrown out by the UK government because it was not "value for money".
The companies behind the project have millions of pounds worth of debts.
First Minister Carwyn Jones said it had not been wasted and government funding was normal to develop new technology.
-
26 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window