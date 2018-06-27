Media player
Science teachers 'are like gold dust'
A new part-time course to train teachers is being offered - with many of the classes available online.
The aim is to make it easier for people thinking about a change in career or not living within easy reach of university.
It is hoped it will attract more people like Aled Mason, a pharmacist turned science teacher in Swansea.
He believes more flexibility and "on the job" opportunities might encourage more like him to switch into teaching.
27 Jun 2018
