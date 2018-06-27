'Sometimes more accolades than book sales'

Video

Some of the books shortlisted for the Wales Book of the Year award have sold as few as 20 copies, official figures suggest.

The English and Welsh language prizes were awarded at a ceremony in Cardiff on Tuesday night.

Book sales data seen by BBC Wales shows almost half of the shortlisted books sold fewer than 100 copies.

The best-selling book sold almost 4,000 copies.

Wales Book of the Year winner Robert Minhinnick implored more people to read, buy and write books, while Lleucu Siencyn, the chief executive of Literature Wales said the exposure from the awards would improve sales in the long term.