Animals enjoy lollies in the hot weather

Colwyn Bay Mountain Zoo animals enjoy lollies in the sun
Animals from Colwyn Bay Mountain Zoo have been enjoying lollipops to keep cool in the recent heatwave.
Although most of the animals originate from warmer climates, most have been bred in the UK and Europe and are not used to the high temperatures being experienced across Wales.
The lollies were specially made by staff at the zoo and enjoyed by everything from chimpanzees to sea lions.
27 Jun 2018
